This fatberg T-shirt from the Museum of London is the perfect way to celebrate its new exhibition

Independent.ie

The Museum of London is getting ready to open an exhibition all about the Whitechapel fatberg, and while intriguing, you’d imagine such a project might be difficult to sell in the gift shop.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/this-fatberg-tshirt-from-the-museum-of-london-is-the-perfect-way-to-celebrate-its-new-exhibition-36562424.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36562421.ece/c1a19/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_facfb688-bfb7-4333-8a04-fbb2baa17022_1