Sunday 18 March 2018

This fantasy football stat suggests Mohamed Salah is already one of the all-time FPL greats

And he’s got seven games left to make it even more impressive.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring a hat-trick during a Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool
By Max McLean, Press Association

Mohamed Salah’s four-goal haul against Watford made for one of the all-time great Fantasy Premier League totals as the Liverpool forward earned a whopping 29 points.

The 25-year-old also earned assist points for helping set up the other goal in the Reds’ 5-0 win, moving to 28 goals and 11 FPL assists for the season.

That’s a stunning tally, made even more impressive when you consider the following tweet.

Yes, with seven games to go, Salah has already surpassed the record totals from each of the past three seasons.

His four Premier League goals also take him to 28 for the season, four clear of Harry Kane and just three away from the 38-game Premier League record of 31, held jointly by Luis Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alan Shearer.

And with Crystal Palace, Everton, Bournemouth, West Brom and Stoke to come in their next five games, it’s fair to say the in-form Salah has a decent chance of breaking that record.

Salah’s FPL price began at a reasonable £9.0m at the start of the season. It currently stands at £10.7m after 62.1% of FPL managers signed him for their teams.

Is it just a matter of time before he crosses the 300-point barrier in the fantasy football game?

