It turns out a prairie dog is the adorable pet you never knew you wanted.

This family’s adorable pet prairie dog is best friends with their kitten

That’s if these videos from Mattie Sanders are anything to go by.

Mattie and her husband, who live in Gretna, Louisiana, have so many pets they’ve started describing them as the Sanders Zoo – and unusually, they include two prairie dogs. "Let us out!" - Otis and Lilly #sanderszoo #prairiedogs #prairiedogsofinstagram #animalsofinstagram #otisthepotus #lillygirl A post shared by SANDERS ZOO (@sanderszoo) on May 21, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT “I have always loved animals and when I came across prairie dogs as pets I knew I wanted them to be a part of our family,” Mattie said. “My husband and I drove to Texas to get them from a pet store.

“They aren’t too difficult to take care of but they do need to be supervised when they are out or they will chew on things.” When the food is so good you can’t even leave the fridge. #sanderszoo #otisthepotus #prairiedogs #prairiedogsofinstagram #animalsofinstagram #petsofinstagram #carrotsarelife #nomnom A post shared by SANDERS ZOO (@sanderszoo) on Feb 26, 2018 at 10:56am PST In total they have three dogs, two cats, two prairie dogs, a ferret and a turtle.

As for any expansions to the zoo, they don’t seem too likely any time soon. “I would love a white prairie dog but they are quite expensive and my husband doesn’t want any more animals,” Mattie said. “Except possibly chickens.”

Press Association