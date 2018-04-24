This family were so terrified of an animatronic dinosaur they ran off

Independent.ie

An unsuspecting family attracted the wrath of a Jurassic Park raptor during their visit to a Florida adventure park.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/this-family-were-so-terrified-of-an-animatronic-dinosaur-they-ran-off-36840847.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36840842.ece/85449/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_bf4906ce-a4c1-4a28-8733-4703593e6c2d_1