Of all the places in Moscow he could have gone, one England fan somehow found himself watching his side’s victory over Colombia… in a bar full of Colombians.

Of all the places in Moscow he could have gone, one England fan somehow found himself watching his side’s victory over Colombia… in a bar full of Colombians.

This England fan was the only person celebrating in a bar full of Colombians

So when the Three Lions secured their place in the quarter-finals with a nerve-shredding penalty shootout win, naturally he kept his celebrations at a muted level, right?

Wrong.

The fan, who judging from his attire appeared to be a Leeds supporter, emerged from the crowd cheering and covering nearby rivals in beer.

He then clapped and spread his arms in celebration, before he was met with chants of “Colombia!” from the assembled crowd and promptly ripped off his jacket.

While on the whole the Colombians seemed to take the outburst in their stride, the fan did receive a shove for his troubles.

Scenes in the bar, just 100m from the stadium in Moscow where the match was being played, had looked a little different earlier in the evening when Colombia equalised in stoppage time to send the last-16 game into extra time.

I don’t have a ticket but this is how the Colombians reacted in the bar 100m from the stadium in Moscow @PA #colombia #COLENG #WorldCup #Scenes pic.twitter.com/FCJdsK9qdH — Michael Clarke (@michaelclarke_) July 3, 2018

In the end, England won the shootout 4-3, with Eric Dier the man to take the final spot-kick to send them into a quarter-final against Sweden.

Press Association