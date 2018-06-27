This endangered baby tapir is winning hearts at San Diego Zoo
San Diego Zoo has welcomed its first Baird’s tapir in 30 years.
An endangered baby Baird’s tapir has just been born at San Diego Zoo, and is already winning hearts.
The zoo introduced the young male in a Facebook video which already has more than 60,000 views.
Posting the video, San Diego Zoo said: “Feast your eyes on the first endangered Baird’s tapir calf born at the zoo in 30 years.”
Just in time for watermelon season! Feast your eyes on the 1st endangered Baird's tapir calf born at the Zoo in 30 years.Posted by San Diego Zoo on Tuesday, June 26, 2018
The two-week-old calf is being hand-reared by animal care staff at the zoo as mum Luna was unable to properly care for him.
Matt Akel, animal care manager at the zoo, said: “The last endangered Baird’s calf born at the zoo was in 1988, so we’re thrilled with the arrival of this male and happy to provide him with optimal care, since mom wasn’t successful.”
Tapirs are an endangered species native to Mexico and Central America.
Press Association