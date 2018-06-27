This endangered baby tapir is winning hearts at San Diego Zoo

The zoo introduced the young male in a Facebook video which already has more than 60,000 views.

Posting the video, San Diego Zoo said: “Feast your eyes on the first endangered Baird’s tapir calf born at the zoo in 30 years.”

Just in time for watermelon season! Feast your eyes on the 1st endangered Baird's tapir calf born at the Zoo in 30 years. Posted by San Diego Zoo on Tuesday, June 26, 2018

The two-week-old calf is being hand-reared by animal care staff at the zoo as mum Luna was unable to properly care for him.