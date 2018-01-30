Police officers thwarted a daring escape by a donkey and its followers last week in West Covina, California.

This donkey was caught red-hooved leading a herd of animals to freedom

Officers were called to the area of Francisquito and Valinda at 12.30am on Thursday after animals were spotted roaming the residential streets.

The ringleader (West Covina Police Department/PA) When police arrived they spotted a very unusual situation: several sheep and goats being led away from their home by a donkey. It later transpired they had escaped through an unsecured gate.

When a police officer reaches the end of his/her career, most of them will say “I’ve seen it all”. Well, let’s add one… Posted by West Covina Police Department on Thursday, January 25, 2018 Although at first the animals were not easily regrouped, eventually their owner turned up to help, herding the escapees back to their home. Police called the rescue “one for the books”, writing on Facebook: “When a police officer reaches the end of his/her career, most of them will say “I’ve seen it all”. Well, let’s add one more rare call for service to that list.”

