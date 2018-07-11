Anyone who’s rubbed a balloon on their head knows static electricity is fun, but when you get a dog with a furry coat involved it’s so hilarious it might make you go viral.

Anyone who’s rubbed a balloon on their head knows static electricity is fun, but when you get a dog with a furry coat involved it’s so hilarious it might make you go viral.

This dog’s trampoline-charged hair makes her look like an electric-type Pokemon

That’s what’s happened to Devin, a 21-year-old from North Carolina, who put his dog Fendi on his trampoline. Here’s how her coat responded to the charged surface.

(@deadliidev/Twitter)

i put my dog on the trampoline for .3 seconds and she became an electric type pokemon pic.twitter.com/kCrRvrYnj4 — yall seen that movie about the rat that can cook? (@deadliidev) July 8, 2018

“She became an electric type Pokemon,” Devin wrote on Twitter, in a post that has been shared tens of thousands of times.

In case you’re wondering what he means the 11-year-old Shih Tzu looked like, here’s Jolteon, an example of the type of spikey-haired Pokemon he means.

“She has always loved to play on the trampoline so I got on with her and as soon as she was on she immediately began to roll around the enclosed trampoline to warm up on its black surface,” Devin told the Press Association.

“When she finally flipped back around to face me, her hair was standing straight up from the static.

“She had no idea, if anything she was confused about why I was laughing so hard.”

Want to go viral? Turns out all you need is a pup and a trampoline.

Press Association