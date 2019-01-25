This dog’s favourite toy underwent the world’s most adorable surgery

An awesome dad has gone viral after he took the time to nurse a dog’s favourite toy back to health.

Student Michaella Wallace was away at college in Pennsylvania when she received a message from her dad Terry saying he had some sad news: their dog Lucky’s toy bear had had an accident outside their home.

my dogs stuffed animal was left outside and my dad made sure so save him.. pic.twitter.com/ysgViljoxS — michaella (@oohhhkayyy) January 24, 2019

“He might have passed,” Terry added in a family chat which Michaella later posted on Twitter.

But after Michaella’s mum brought the toy, which is known as Lucky’s baby, inside, things took a turn for the better.

“I found a slight pulse,” Terry wrote. “I’m doing CPR.”

Terry then proudly announced he had saved the toy’s life, and sent Michaella a picture of dogs Lucky and Laci watching over the patient as it recovered.

The bear was even fitted with a homemade drip.

Michaella explained her dad wanted to do something to cheer her up as she returned to college, hence the messages.

“With the first week of classes starting my dad wanted to send me a little something for a pick-me-up,” she told the Press Association.

He didn’t just succeed in cheering Michaella though as her tweets went viral, putting a smile on faces all over the world.

Those dogs look like worried parents at the hospital waiting for news on their son 😩😩 — RUDY🍩 (@Twerk4Rudy) January 25, 2019

this is the sweetest thing ever & also I’m glad my family isn’t the only ones who call our dogs stuffed animals babies https://t.co/XMVwyPdcSK — Samantha (@SamSnopkowski) January 25, 2019

How do I make your dad my primary care doctor? — Adasiah Marie 🐱🐱 (@Curious_Cat97) January 25, 2019

Michaella said the incident was entirely in character for her dad.

“My dad’s been doing things to make my mom and I laugh my whole life,” she said.

“He always has gone the extra mile to bring a connection between the three of us.

“His time he gets to spend with us has always been limited due to his work schedule, so he has always tried to make the best of it.”

