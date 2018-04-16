As a dog owner, you know your pet is going to get into some sticky situations – but you probably don’t expect to see him taken into police custody.

This doggo got busted by the police and seriously just look at him

Sadly for Finn, a mixed breed recue dog living in Ontario, Canada, that’s exactly what happened when he was found chasing deer.

someone called the police on my dog because he ran away and attacked a deer and i know this is serious but the sight of him in the cop car i’m alskdjfhsgh 😂😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/czZqzzc3x3 — emme 🌸 (@emmethompsonn) April 14, 2018 The picture of Finn in the back of a police car was posted to Twitter by Emme Thompson, a 21-year-old student from Kenora, Ontario, who said the trouble started when her dad and his girlfriend let Finn off his lead during a walk. “I guess he caught the scent of a deer because he took off into the bush, not responding to their calls and whistles,” Emme said. “They had made their way back to the trail head when he received a call from the Ontario Provincial Police saying that they had Finn and he had caused some chaos chasing a deer along a nearby road.

“He’s an extremely fast runner and inevitably caught up to the deer where they had a bit of a scrap, he’s much smaller than a deer so it got away and he gave up the chase.” Twitter users loved Finn and and just wanted to know he was okay.

Not a bark or a ruff. Fith Amendment all the way and lawyer up — GaryBoncella (@Garyboncella) April 15, 2018 Soooo..... did yall bail him out? pic.twitter.com/uyqjIxasIG — brownsugar ✨ (@ooohMyKayla) April 15, 2018 “So you not gon’ bail me out? pic.twitter.com/a3eNzrnx8s — baby scumbag (@SMR2594) April 15, 2018 Emme said the behaviour was out of character for Finn, who is normally fine to be let off his lead without creating havoc and ending up in the back of a police car. btw his name is finn, he’s out now but we’re still waiting to find out what’ll happen to him. he’s a good boy he just hates deer 😭 pic.twitter.com/YB0lKkccuY — emme 🌸 (@emmethompsonn) April 15, 2018 Luckily Finn wasn’t charged – possibly because he’s a dog – and he was handed back to his humans after they were given “a lecture about keeping him on his leash”.

That may not be the end of the story because local bylaws prohibit dogs from chasing deer, according to Emme. “We’re hoping the worst case scenario is just a fine,” Emme said.

