Doesn’t this weather make you want to jump in a paddling pool and never leave it?

This dog refusing to leave a puddle is all of us in this heatwave

This dog in New York City took a dirtier approach by laying down in a large, trash-filled puddle and refusing to leave.

In a video posted to Twitter by Shannon Murphy, 22, the woman walking the black Labrador can be seen crouching down looking bemused.

When an NYC doggo wants to swim in a puddle, NYC DOGGO WILL SWIM IN A PUDDLE.



So. Stinkin. Cute.

“I was walking to get a late lunch and this woman had been walking her dog in front of me,” said Murphy.

“The dog suddenly walked into the puddle and just laid down, seemingly trying to cool off since it was a pretty muggy day. The pup refused to get out and seemed intent on staying in the puddle even after I left.”

All hail puddle dog – he knows what he wants and he goes out and lays in it.

