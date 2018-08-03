News And Finally

Friday 3 August 2018

This dog may be scared of the bath but she’s readying herself anyway

Air swimming may be cuter than actual swimming.

(Jailene Reyes/PA)
Twitter has fallen in love with a puppy who has been practising her swimming on camera.

Luna the seven-week-old husky puppy doesn’t enjoy baths, according to his owner Jailene Reyes.

As the bath runs the camera pans to tiny Luna, air-paddling in preparation for her bath.

Once she was in, “she tried getting out of the tub throughout the entire time but she had to get her bath”, said Jailene.

Twitter users fell in love with Luna, posting pictures of their own pets and commending Luna’s cuteness.

Jailene thanked Twitter for its support with another video of Luna being utterly adorable.

Just what you needed to see on a Friday.

