Twitter has fallen in love with a puppy who has been practising her swimming on camera.

Twitter has fallen in love with a puppy who has been practising her swimming on camera.

This dog may be scared of the bath but she’s readying herself anyway

Luna the seven-week-old husky puppy doesn’t enjoy baths, according to his owner Jailene Reyes.

As the bath runs the camera pans to tiny Luna, air-paddling in preparation for her bath.

Luna’s still scared of showering but she’s ready 😂😫💖 pic.twitter.com/1JOx75tD6n — Jailene 🌸 (@JaileneeReyess) August 2, 2018

Once she was in, “she tried getting out of the tub throughout the entire time but she had to get her bath”, said Jailene.

Twitter users fell in love with Luna, posting pictures of their own pets and commending Luna’s cuteness.

i have watched countless videos of dogs trying to swim while being held and every time it is the purest, most entertaining thing i have ever seen https://t.co/FxxkT9PmK4 — big Loops (@nickvicente) August 3, 2018

Jailene thanked Twitter for its support with another video of Luna being utterly adorable.

She tried her best but she said thank you for all the love being sent her way ❤️☺️ pic.twitter.com/1xA20bh5Fy — Jailene 🌸 (@JaileneeReyess) August 3, 2018

Just what you needed to see on a Friday.

Press Association