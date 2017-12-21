News And Finally

Sunday 24 December 2017

This dog is capable of Matrix-level stunts

Callie the Australian shepherd can get through gates like no other.

A zoom burst photo of a user touching the screen of a laptop displaying a 'Matrix'-style screensaver
By Kameron Virk

When The Matrix came out it had grown adults wishing they could be The One. Keanu Reeves just made it look so fun.

The Matrix GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Now, 18 years later, an Australian shepherd has achieved the dream.

Callie holds the key to defeating our forthcoming robot overlords, if this video is anything to go by.

It turns out Callie is very good at barrel-rolls, and she does it all with a smile on her face.

But it’s not just Neo that the dog is reminding people of.

The performance has won her legions of fans.

And really, Callie’s exploits is just what everybody needed to see.

Excellent doggo. Humanity’s fate is in your hands.

Press Association

