This discussion of the real meaning of Rick and Morty may be the greatest Twitter thread ever

But what is it really? That’s what people on Twitter have been trying to get to the bottom of.

isnt rick and morty that thing you get when you die and your body gets all stiff — common sad girl (@sadgirlkms) December 10, 2017

You're thinking of rigor mortis. Rick and morty is when you get trolled into watching "never gonna give you up" — uᴉʌǝʞ (@PokeTrainer7) December 11, 2017

That’s rickrolling. Rick and morty is a type of pasta — Em (@Barnesy_Jr) December 11, 2017

that’s rheumatology. Rick and morty is an isopod crustacean of the family Armadillidiidae. — donna (@bornofcorn) December 11, 2017

that's roly poly. rick and morty is the character will ferrel plays in talladega nights — lexi kennell (@toastmama) December 11, 2017

Thats Ricky Bobby. Rick and Morty is a show about a pawnshop where you never know whats coming in through the door — Matthew Walker (@MatthewLWalker1) December 11, 2017

that's rick harrison. rick and morty is the guy who sang super freak. — skiddypappap (@lunaresnoce) December 11, 2017

thats rick james. rick and morty is the wwe guy who goes “woo” a lot — zac denious (@zacdeni) December 11, 2017

that’s ric flair. rick and morty is the guy who ruled england for the third time — liz is meeting dp !!! (@hellyeahdnp) December 11, 2017

that's king richard. rick and morty is kenny chesney's hit country song, featuring inspiring lyrics such as "green grass, help the cows graze, hedgefund 401" — Geo (@StarlitGeode) December 11, 2017

you’re thinking of “rich and miserable” - rick and morty is a wetland bog in aberdeenshire, scotland — shit “no more nazis” prince (@sh1tpr1nce) December 11, 2017

That's Red Moss. Rick and Morty actually refers to the physical presence or a business or organization — Noah Jorstad (@nJorstad) December 11, 2017

that’s brick and mortar. rick and morty is the 2007 american comedy starring will ferrel and jon heder. — ‎ ً (@8teenstyIes) December 11, 2017

You're thinking of blades of glory. Rick and morty is a cattle herding dog breed which originated in Pembrokeshire, Wales. — Sarah (@ticktockready) December 11, 2017

No, you’re thinking of a welsh corgi. Rick and Morty is a Charlie Brown song written by Joe Williams from 1989. — Max (@Maxuroni) December 11, 2017

No you’re thinking of Little Birdie. Rick and Morty is a song by Kendrick Lamar from 2011. — Captain Crunch (@_SamuelSon_) December 11, 2017

No, thats Rigamortus. Rick and Morty is the guy who sings "Livin La Vida Loca" — Jessica Tang-VH (@JessieTangled) December 11, 2017

And on and on they go…

Further down the thread there are appearances from ravioli, the Rocky Mountains and even former Australia cricket captain Ricky Ponting.