News And Finally

Saturday 23 December 2017

This discussion of the real meaning of Rick and Morty may be the greatest Twitter thread ever

It’s “that thing you get when you die and your body gets all stiff”, right?

Rick and Morty
Rick and Morty

By Alistair Mason

You may think that Rick and Morty is an adult cartoon about a boy and his scientist granddad’s interdimensional capers.

But what is it really? That’s what people on Twitter have been trying to get to the bottom of.

And on and on they go…

Further down the thread there are appearances from ravioli, the Rocky Mountains and even former Australia cricket captain Ricky Ponting.

If you have nothing else to do for the rest of the day, click on one of the tweets and marvel at the whole glorious thread. It’s a thing of beauty.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News