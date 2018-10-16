News And Finally

This discussion about the best times tables got surprisingly intense

You never knew you cared about maths this much.

Times tables are the hot topic of discussion on Twitter right now (blueringmedia/Getty)
By Alistair Mason, Press Association

If you haven’t given your times tables a moment’s thought since you were in primary school, then get thinking.

That’s because times tables are the hot topic of discussion on Twitter right now – in particular, which simple line of multiplication is the best and why?

The conversation was started by Twitter user @garbagecoven, who treated the subject all the passion and associated filthy language you never knew it deserved.

With the can of worms well and truly opened, many responded with their own favourites.

@garbagecoven responded: “are you f***ing joking me, how are you in my BRAIN. it’s like an ancient space labyrinth with a layout and meaning known only by a nonhuman race buried deep beneath the Egyptian dessert”.

@garbagecoven responded: “insanely solid”.

@garbagecoven responded: “god damn, you’re so right. it’s just right outside the gate to meet you once you’ve mastered the beginner’s course.”

Some veered away from square numbers.

@garbagecove responded: “i’ve got it: this combination just feels very *peaceful*. it’s like mid-century modern furniture.”

@garbagecoven responded: “7 x 6 = 42 is literally a small and memorable magic trick”.

The nines got a lot of love.

@garbagecove responded: “that 9 row is where the magic is at baby. 9 row is for freaks (like, good freaks) honestly.”

Of course, not all multiplications can get equal amounts of love.

@garbagecove responded: “11 x 12 = 132 is inDEED a snake. you settle into 11 x 11 = 121 easily enough, and then 132 is there to rudely smack you down like ‘not so fast'”.

Finally this guy taught us all a fundamental truth through simple mathematics.

@garbagecoven responded: “this….. is honestly really beautiful. thank you for contributing this to the conversation.”

