This delightful impromptu rendition of Three Lions on public piano is perfection
Music to the ears – literally.
World Cup fever is a phrase bandied around a lot every four years, but after England’s dramatic victory over Colombia its meaning in the country is inescapably apt.
So the song one musician decided to play on a public piano at Huddersfield station came as no surprise.
Sit back, listen and enjoy.
Great rendition of Three Lions/God save the Queen by a passenger at Huddersfield railway station this morning @TPExpressTrains @WYSdaily #ENGCOL #WorldCup #ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/85dIUKBze0— Darryl Townend (@DaTownend) July 4, 2018
That was, of course, a rendition of David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds’ Three Lions – with an added mashup of God Save The Queen.
Darryl Townend, who shot the video and posted it to Twitter, said the pianist was a “regular commuter”.
“He sat down and played Three Lions and God Save The Queen, received a round of applause and left to join his train,” Darryl told the Press Association.
Now this is quite simply beautiful. Surprised no one is singing along 😎#eng #ENGCOL #Itscomminghome #essex #london https://t.co/3TeihAHwjm— Essex Car Company (@EssexCarCompany) July 4, 2018
Press Association