World Cup fever is a phrase bandied around a lot every four years, but after England’s dramatic victory over Colombia its meaning in the country is inescapably apt.

World Cup fever is a phrase bandied around a lot every four years, but after England’s dramatic victory over Colombia its meaning in the country is inescapably apt.

This delightful impromptu rendition of Three Lions on public piano is perfection

So the song one musician decided to play on a public piano at Huddersfield station came as no surprise.

Sit back, listen and enjoy.

That was, of course, a rendition of David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds’ Three Lions – with an added mashup of God Save The Queen.

Darryl Townend, who shot the video and posted it to Twitter, said the pianist was a “regular commuter”.

“He sat down and played Three Lions and God Save The Queen, received a round of applause and left to join his train,” Darryl told the Press Association.

Press Association