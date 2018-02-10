News And Finally

Saturday 10 February 2018

This deleted Sunderland tweet preceded the ‘Miracle of Bristanbul’

It really was a game of two halves at Ashton Gate.

Sunderland celebrate their amazing equaliser
By Press Association Sport staff

Sunderland’s unlikely comeback at Bristol City will have left fans who headed home early red-faced, but they weren’t the only ones who got it wrong.

With the relegation-threatened Black Cats travelling to promotion hopefuls Bristol City, a result looked a tough ask ahead of kick-off, and it didn’t take long for any fears to become reality.

Going 1-0 down after just four minutes, it really was an awful start, and things only got worse from there.

Three goals down just 37 minutes in, some fans headed for the exits, and Sunderland’s social media account couldn’t blame them.

A screenshot of a deleted tweet on Sunderland's Twitter account

The tweet was swiftly deleted but looked an accurate representation of the feeling among supporters.

However, the decision to scrap the post looked better and better as the second half wore on, with Sunderland getting one goal back, then two, before…

An unlikely point earned, the Black Cats’ social media team appeared a little more jovial than they had done 45 minutes earlier.

Will Bristanbul – a play on Liverpool’s Champions League final comeback from 3-0 down against AC Milan in Istanbul in 2005 – prove to be the start of something special for Sunderland?

