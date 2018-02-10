This deleted Sunderland tweet preceded the ‘Miracle of Bristanbul’

With the relegation-threatened Black Cats travelling to promotion hopefuls Bristol City, a result looked a tough ask ahead of kick-off, and it didn’t take long for any fears to become reality.

4' @bcfctweets take a 1-0 lead through Flint. The #SAFC defence failed to track the runner and he took it down and away from Camp before tapping it home from close range. A truly awful start at Ashton Gate... — Sunderland AFC 🔴⚪ (@SunderlandAFC) February 10, 2018

Going 1-0 down after just four minutes, it really was an awful start, and things only got worse from there.

37' @bcfctweets do find a third and #SAFC have absolutely crumbled here. Diedhiou buries his second from close range and it's game over with little more than half hour played. 3-0. — Sunderland AFC 🔴⚪ (@SunderlandAFC) February 10, 2018

Three goals down just 37 minutes in, some fans headed for the exits, and Sunderland’s social media account couldn’t blame them.