This deer got shot in the head with an arrow but somehow survived

Central Point Fish and Wildlife troopers in Oregon were called to the Shady Cove area on Sunday to reports of a live deer running around with an arrow stuck in its body.

At first the troopers couldn’t find the deer, but later in the evening one of them found not just the deer with an arrow through its head, but another with an arrow sticking out from its neck. A third deer is also suspected to be injured.

OSP is seeking #PublicAssistance with information regarding Multiple deer that were shot with arrows. Sorry Images... Posted by Oregon State Police on Saturday, April 28, 2018

“The injuries to the deer did not appear to be life-threatening,” police said. “Additional information was received that there might actually be a third deer with an arrow stuck in it.”