The internet is nothing without high-brow intellectual debate, and this discussion that’s raging on Twitter is surely one that will have theses written on it for years to come.

The internet is nothing without high-brow intellectual debate, and this discussion that’s raging on Twitter is surely one that will have theses written on it for years to come.

This debate about brushing teeth is driving Twitter crazy

The debate? Should you wet your toothbrush before putting toothpaste on it?

do y’all wet the toothbrush first, or put toothpaste on first 🤨? — ty’ana 🌹 (@envyteeee) February 12, 2018 You might think this is a benign discussion about dental hygiene, but that’s where you’re wrong – it’s got thousands of people talking, and talking passionately. The most overwhelmingly popular answer to the conundrum is that put forward by user @darienj_5, whose response has hundreds of thousands of likes and retweets.

Wet the toothbrush, put toothpaste on , wet that boy again . Then brush . That’s law https://t.co/rAEpt9NUM8 — Djack® (@darienj_5) February 14, 2018 Water – toothpaste – more water – brush. Right? Nope, not for everyone.

Um no just put the toothpaste on THEN wet the brush smh — Hannah Rebecca Mills Ⓥ (@future_snack) February 14, 2018 Put toothpaste on first — ♾J⋀YR⋀WRI ♾ (@RawrMcCree) February 12, 2018 So, no water before? pic.twitter.com/bnBLhkyJvC — Djack® (@darienj_5) February 14, 2018 What? Disgusted Steve Carrell – but why?

dry ass toothbrush 😂 — ty’ana 🌹 (@envyteeee) February 12, 2018 Bristles gotta stay soft, you might aswell use sand paper with ur technique — BLKR (@Kudzair_) February 14, 2018 At this point the only thing clear is there’s a battle of the minds going on here. Perhaps it’s best then to just agree to disagree, let bygones be bygones and understand that brushing your teeth is about your own opinions, feelings, hopes and dreams.

Even you, guy who puts the toothpaste on his tongue instead of the brush.

I wet the toothbrush but I squeeze the toothpaste on my tongue. — Girth Brooks (@ImJustErnest) February 14, 2018 Okay, maybe not you..

Press Association