A one-week-old rhino calf, who was born in front of onlookers at Chester Zoo, has ventured outside to play for the first time under the watchful eye of mum Malindi.

This cute baby rhino playing in the sand at Chester Zoo will make your day

The zoo posted adorable footage of the baby rolling in the sand and playing around, before heading off for a nap, on social media.

Posting the video on Facebook, the zoo said: “A baby rhino playing in the sand… watch this and be happy.”

Tim Rowlands, curator of mammals at Chester Zoo, said: “Malindi has bonded very well with her new calf during these important early days and, as an experienced mum, is doing a great job once again.

“The calf has bundles of energy and keepers will soon choose a name that perfectly matches his big personality.”

With only 650 eastern black rhinos left on the planet, the new calf plays an important part in the zoo’s breeding programme.

Press Association