Rainbow-coloured zebra crossings have been added to a university campus as part of Pride celebrations.

Rainbow-coloured zebra crossings have been added to a university campus as part of Pride celebrations.

This crossing at a university has had a brilliant Pride makeover

Now, students and staff at Laurentian University in Canada will step over stripes of red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple when they cross some campus roads.

(Laurentian University)

The two crossings will become a permanent feature on the campus, though only one has been painted so far.

“The cross-walks are here to stay, we have another paint-day planned in August to do the upkeep,” a spokesman told the Press Association.

This is what it looks like when a community comes together! 🏳️‍🌈

C'est à quoi ça ressemble quand une communauté se réunit!#Pride #Pride2018 #Imagine2023 pic.twitter.com/qyWvdwXBQq — LaurentianUniversity (@LaurentianU) July 12, 2018

The introduction of the new pride crossings “started with a tweet and ended with an engaged community coming together” the university wrote on Twitter.

(Laurentian University)

In a timelapse video, scores of people can be seen marking out the sections, painting the street and fencing off the road so their work isn’t messed up.

Other pictures show students with giant rollers painting sections.

More than 9,000 students in undergraduate and post-graduate programmes study at Laurentian University in Ontario.

The campus rainbow crossing initiative was started by a tweet from Dr Ann Pegoraro who spotted a pride crossing in Sudbury where the university is based.

Earlier this month she declared “now we need a rainbow crosswalk on campus”.

Now we need a rainbow 🌈 crosswalk on campus @LaurentianU!! — Dr. Ann Pegoraro (@SportMgmtProf) July 6, 2018

A few tweets later the university vice-chancellor Pierre Zundel was among those saying it needed to be done and offering to “buy the paint”.

Let's do it! We'll buy the paint. Can we get some volunteers (I'm in for this) to do the painting together? — Pierre Zundel (@PierreZundel) July 7, 2018

And a few days later and a time and date for the painting was set.

Thanks to Mitch @mitchseguin and the facilities team we have paint and supplies for two rainbow crosswalks on campus. Please join us in front of the Arts Building for painting and fun this Wednesday July 11th, starting at 7pm.@PrideLaurentian @LaurentianU #imagine2023 Outcome#23 https://t.co/5sLL2EG73d — Lorella Hayes (@LorellaHayes) July 10, 2018

With a great turnout and end results.

There was a lot of love for the new crossing on social media too.

(Laurentian University)

This is awesome!!! — ck✨ (@carolinaskeen) July 12, 2018

It is incredibleto see unfold - so proud #pride ❤️🏳️‍🌈 — Dr. Ann Pegoraro (@SportMgmtProf) July 12, 2018

What an AMAZING night of painting our giant rainbow crosswalk at @LaurentianU! I got my @PrideLaurentian shirt all decorated with handprints, but the paint soaked right through to my skin — one scouring pad later, and I am all clean again! Thank you SO MUCH everyone! 🌈 — ryan wildgoose ღ (@PadawanRyan) July 12, 2018

Press Association