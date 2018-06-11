News And Finally

Monday 11 June 2018

This criminal was such a novice that the bemused cops gave him ‘advice’

Cops were left shaking their heads after this turn of events.

Police officers seen behind police car lights (Antonprado/Getty Images)
Police officers seen behind police car lights (Antonprado/Getty Images)

By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

Cops in Mississippi were left shaking their heads after a dumb criminal tried to drive away from an officer while drunk – just part of a series of questionable actions.

Oxford Police Department tweeted the entire incident – dressing it up as advice to the novice criminal – but you couldn’t help but think they just wanted to send one giant face-palm emoji to sum up what happened.

University Memory GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Here goes…

And finally…

That’s right, the tale even had a sting – that the original fallen mailbox belonged to a cop.

Judge Judy Facepalm Gif By Agent M Loves Gif - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News