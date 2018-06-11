This criminal was such a novice that the bemused cops gave him ‘advice’
Cops were left shaking their heads after this turn of events.
Cops in Mississippi were left shaking their heads after a dumb criminal tried to drive away from an officer while drunk – just part of a series of questionable actions.
Oxford Police Department tweeted the entire incident – dressing it up as advice to the novice criminal – but you couldn’t help but think they just wanted to send one giant face-palm emoji to sum up what happened.
Here goes…
Word of advice to criminals: if you are going to claim your car was hit on the Square while you were drunk in a bar, make sure you don’t leave your side mirror next to the mailbox you hit. pic.twitter.com/LgiqepeWnn— Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) June 11, 2018
Oh yeah... also not a good idea after giving said false report to jump in your car and drive off in front of the officer while still drunk. pic.twitter.com/wLRbILilsd— Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) June 11, 2018
Not to mention you are also underage. pic.twitter.com/rSK0WUhTH8— Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) June 11, 2018
And finally…
Turns out the mailbox you hit belongs to a cop. pic.twitter.com/g3SOUiCxYP— Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) June 11, 2018
That’s right, the tale even had a sting – that the original fallen mailbox belonged to a cop.
Press Association