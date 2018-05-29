This Cork City footballer’s long-range goal puts 30-yard screamers to shame

Kieran Sadlier, 23, used to play for West Ham’s youth teams before making his way through a handful of sides, eventually finding himself at Cork City.

And it was during a Premier Division game against St Patrick’s that the winger made a name for himself with one of the most speculative efforts of the season.

With Cork 2-1 up and just seconds left, the St Patrick’s goalkeeper came up for a corner in an effort to level the score, leaving the goal gaping for the hefty leg of Sadlier to boot it in from his own penalty area.