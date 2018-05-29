This Cork City footballer’s long-range goal puts 30-yard screamers to shame
‘He’s tried one from range…’
You’ll never view goals from the edge of the area in the same way after watching this Cork City footballer rewrite the rule book.
Kieran Sadlier, 23, used to play for West Ham’s youth teams before making his way through a handful of sides, eventually finding himself at Cork City.
And it was during a Premier Division game against St Patrick’s that the winger made a name for himself with one of the most speculative efforts of the season.
Kieran Sadlier from inside his own penalty area! Incredible!! #GreatestLeagueInTheWorld #LOI pic.twitter.com/6YUcMmSbYN— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) May 27, 2018
With Cork 2-1 up and just seconds left, the St Patrick’s goalkeeper came up for a corner in an effort to level the score, leaving the goal gaping for the hefty leg of Sadlier to boot it in from his own penalty area.
Tbf to their keeper it was the 94th minute & we were 2-1 up. @KieranSadlier just put the icing on the cake 🙌 @CCFCExiles #CCFC84 @CorkCityFC— Brian 🇮🇪 (@brianrohancork) May 27, 2018
Former West Ham player Jack Collison had his say on the goal, noting that he didn’t think Sadlier had it in him.
Unbelievable from you @KieranSadlier— Jack collison (@jackcollison) May 27, 2018
Didn’t think you could kick it that hard 😂😂
🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/7SuHFruupz
You should know I've got that in the locker 😂😂👊— Kieran Sadlier (@KieranSadlier) May 27, 2018
Goalkeepers beware, this guy’s got a foot like a traction engine.
Press Association