Tuesday 29 May 2018

This Cork City footballer’s long-range goal puts 30-yard screamers to shame

‘He’s tried one from range…’

Kieran Sadlier booted the ball in from his own penalty area (Baks/Getty Images)
By Max McLean, Press Association

You’ll never view goals from the edge of the area in the same way after watching this Cork City footballer rewrite the rule book.

Kieran Sadlier, 23, used to play for West Ham’s youth teams before making his way through a handful of sides, eventually finding himself at Cork City.

And it was during a Premier Division game against St Patrick’s that the winger made a name for himself with one of the most speculative efforts of the season.

With Cork 2-1 up and just seconds left, the St Patrick’s goalkeeper came up for a corner in an effort to level the score, leaving the goal gaping for the hefty leg of Sadlier to boot it in from his own penalty area.

Former West Ham player Jack Collison had his say on the goal, noting that he didn’t think Sadlier had it in him.

Goalkeepers beware, this guy’s got a foot like a traction engine.

