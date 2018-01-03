This cop got jumped by a rather unusual suspect

In spectacular bodycam footage posted to Facebook by the Brockport Police Department in New York, Officer Sime can be seen entering a family’s kitchen.

The family had called police to help them get rid of a squirrel who had broken into their home and reportedly eaten biscuits in their kitchen.

**Squirrel starts New Year's party early** On December 29th, 2017 Brockport Police were called to a residence for a squirrel that had broken into the house, reportedly eating cookies in the kitchen. Officers Sime and Dawson arrived on scene but were not at all expecting the warm welcome they would receive from the squirrel. The squirrel was ultimately captured by officers and released without injury. The homeowner was very relieved that their uninvited guest was set free. Brockport Police will always go the extra mile to help their residents. Posted by Brockport Police Department on Friday, December 29, 2017

As the officers enter the kitchen, the suspect makes a break for it, aiming directly at the officer’s body camera.