This comedian’s re-telling of his son falling into a nettle bush is hilariously dramatic

British comedian William Andrews filmed a re-enactment of the incident, explaining that his son had given a hilariously dramatic speech while he was being carried home.

My son fell over. This is my report pic.twitter.com/Jk7aU3v987 — William Andrews (@Williamandrews) April 8, 2018

The almost-Shakespearean speech now has over 500,000 views on Twitter, with plenty of social media users commending the little boy’s tragic turn of phrase.

This feels pretty profound. https://t.co/Ysp52hzbYR — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) April 9, 2018

In a post on the comedian’s website, Andrews said: “So that tweet about my boy falling over has run away somewhat – which is nice. I should tell you *he’s fine*.