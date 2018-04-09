News And Finally

Monday 9 April 2018

This comedian’s re-telling of his son falling into a nettle bush is hilariously dramatic

Don’t worry, the four-year-old is all right now.

Stinging nettles (Lusyaya/Getty Images)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

A man is going viral for performing a dramatic re-enactment of his four-year-old son after the little one fell into a patch of stinging nettles.

British comedian William Andrews filmed a re-enactment of the incident, explaining that his son had given a hilariously dramatic speech while he was being carried home.

The almost-Shakespearean speech now has over 500,000 views on Twitter, with plenty of social media users commending the little boy’s tragic turn of phrase.

In a post on the comedian’s website, Andrews said: “So that tweet about my boy falling over has run away somewhat – which is nice. I should tell you *he’s fine*.

“His penchant for the dramatic turn of phrase is to be admired I think. I simply cannot fathom from where he has adopted such a style.”

Andrews will be performing at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival at the Pleasance Courtyard.

