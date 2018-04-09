This comedian’s re-telling of his son falling into a nettle bush is hilariously dramatic
Don’t worry, the four-year-old is all right now.
A man is going viral for performing a dramatic re-enactment of his four-year-old son after the little one fell into a patch of stinging nettles.
British comedian William Andrews filmed a re-enactment of the incident, explaining that his son had given a hilariously dramatic speech while he was being carried home.
My son fell over. This is my report pic.twitter.com/Jk7aU3v987— William Andrews (@Williamandrews) April 8, 2018
The almost-Shakespearean speech now has over 500,000 views on Twitter, with plenty of social media users commending the little boy’s tragic turn of phrase.
This feels pretty profound. https://t.co/Ysp52hzbYR— Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) April 9, 2018
In a post on the comedian’s website, Andrews said: “So that tweet about my boy falling over has run away somewhat – which is nice. I should tell you *he’s fine*.
“His penchant for the dramatic turn of phrase is to be admired I think. I simply cannot fathom from where he has adopted such a style.”
One of the best things since "Charlie bit me". Sheer poetry. https://t.co/cPmR9FGnXq— Belvue, Holy Island (@Holy_Island_BV) April 9, 2018
"I may never stop saying ow" this is amazing.— Jeevi (@JeeviEEEEE) April 8, 2018
Andrews will be performing at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival at the Pleasance Courtyard.
Press Association