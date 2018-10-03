You may have seen hidden messages hidden in tweets before – but probably not one quite like this.

This comedian left the most amazing hidden message in his tweets

Read the first word of each of my tweets on my timeline to uncover a fun hidden message!! — Nic Sampson (@NicSampson) October 3, 2018

Actior and comedian Nic Sampson incited his followers to look back over his recent Twitter output to find a “fun hidden message”.

The message started strong.

Linda at the office has been stealing my lunch, I’m sure of it, but the joke’s on her because I’ve just been eating the company butter instead! — Nic Sampson (@NicSampson) October 3, 2018

I bet there’s no smugger feeling than being able to tell someone they ‘should have booked weeks in advance’. — Nic Sampson (@NicSampson) October 2, 2018

Want to know how I got these scars? Cosmetic mole removal... — Nic Sampson (@NicSampson) October 2, 2018

A huge thank you to whoever sent me flowers!!! You accidentally got my name wrong and left them on my neighbour’s porch but I got them and they are BEAUTIFUL! — Nic Sampson (@NicSampson) October 2, 2018

Divorce can be tough on a marriage — Nic Sampson (@NicSampson) October 2, 2018

The opening words of the New Zealander’s most recent five tweets formed the sentence: “Linda I want a divorce.”

It didn’t get much better from there as the next bunch read: “This has been a long time coming and we both know it’s not working. We’ve grown apart.”

And on it went.

I bet the most fun part of opening a cafe is deciding what zany objects you’re gonna use for the table numbers. — Nic Sampson (@NicSampson) September 21, 2018

Barely a day goes by without some joker bringing up the ONE TIME I got diarrhoea in a zorb. — Nic Sampson (@NicSampson) September 21, 2018

Even my closest friends and family don’t believe in me, but it doesn’t matter, I have Jesus on my side. I know he will grant me the strength and courage to eat the London Eye piece by piece. — Nic Sampson (@NicSampson) September 20, 2018

Recognise me? That's right, I'm the guy you picked on at school. I'm the guy who could never get a date, who never made the team, who was never invited to the Big Party. Well look at me now...now i'm the guy with the LARGEST collection of beetles in the entire country! — Nic Sampson (@NicSampson) September 19, 2018

Who remembers that classic prank where you sneak up on a sleeping friend and stick their hand in between two slices of bread, making it irresistible to mosquitoes?? — Nic Sampson (@NicSampson) September 19, 2018

I’ve never returned an online shopping cart 😎 — Nic Sampson (@NicSampson) September 19, 2018

Become Death, the destroyer of worlds with this 3 minute ab workout. — Nic Sampson (@NicSampson) September 18, 2018

When someone's scratching your back: yes yes right there don't stop harder harder don't even think bout stopping more more more yes harder STOP STOP IMMEDIATELY STOP DON'T EVER TOUCH ME AGAIN — Nic Sampson (@NicSampson) September 18, 2018

I’m starting to wonder if maybe structural inequality can’t be fixed with just the right achingly-funny but brutally-honest awards show monologue. — Nic Sampson (@NicSampson) September 18, 2018

“Around these parts we don’t take kindly to strangers...at first...that’s right we’re mighty shy down this way...but give us a chance, be kind and patient with us, and hoo boy we’ll open right up to ya, and pretty soon you’ll have some friends for life!” — Nic Sampson (@NicSampson) September 17, 2018

“You really do just look like a guy in a McDonalds commercial” - @Alice_Harbourne — Nic Sampson (@NicSampson) September 17, 2018

And there were more twists from there over the course of 73 tweets – which you can see for yourself at Nic’s Twitter page.

Spanning over a month from August 31 to October 3, you have to admire the dedication that went into putting the tweets together.

If you don’t quite have the dedication to read them, you can see the full message here.

“Linda I want a divorce. This has been a long time coming and we both know it’s not working. We’ve grown apart. I barely even recognise who I’ve become when I’m around you. The silence is killing me. I’m taking the dog and the good couch. Now you can be with Mark from work like you always wanted. That’s right, I know what happened on that skiing trip. You ruined my life. Goodbye.”

