Whatever you think of American sports, you have to admit they nail the half-time entertainment.

This college band really nailed their performance of The Office theme tune

At a college game between Louisiana State University and Louisiana Tech this weekend, the players were largely upstaged by the band.

The LSU band, known as the Golden Band from Tigerland, put on a spectacular “Binge Watch” half-time show, paying tribute to some of your favourite TV shows.

Their rendition of the theme tune from the US version of The Office went well and truly viral, gaining more than 350,000 views on Twitter.

But just as impressive were their homages to The Simpsons, Game Of Thrones and Friends.

If you have eight minutes to spare, you can watch the whole thing here.

Press Association