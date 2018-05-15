A chicken named Constance has gone viral after she hatched three goose eggs and became their adoptive mother.

This chicken became a mother to three geese and the photos are precious

Constance incubated the eggs for a full 28 days then raised them as her own, even as they became much larger than her.

Tina Reaume, an owner of the farm, said: “Constance, who is a three-year-old Buff Orpington, became broody this spring and each day when I would go to collect her eggs I felt bad taking them from her. “She has never hatched any chicks, but you could tell she definitely had the instinct to be a mother.

“Our geese normally lay their eggs in the spring but they have no desire to nest on them so I grabbed three goose eggs and placed them underneath Constance one day to see what she would do. She immediately took to them as if they were her own. “They still sleep underneath her or at least with their heads tucked under her wings.”

