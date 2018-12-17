A Chicago Bears player rounded off a perfect day when he got engaged just moments after helping his team win the NFC North title.

A Chicago Bears player rounded off a perfect day when he got engaged just moments after helping his team win the NFC North title.

This Chicago Bears player proposed after his side clinched the NFC North title

Charles Leno Jr, 27, proposed to his girlfriend, Jennifer Roth, following the Bears’ 24-17 win against the Green Bay Packers which secured their passage to the play-offs.

“Jennifer Marie Roth, would you love to be Charles … I mean Jennifer Marie Leno Jr?” he asked, before receiving an affirmative reply.

Leno Jr spoke to reporters after the game, saying: “It’s easily up there as one of the best days of my life, easily.”

Meanwhile, Bears fans will hope Leno Jr wins a Super Bowl ring of his own at the end of the NFL season.

Press Association