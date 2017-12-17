This cheese-themed event is drawing comparisons to Fyre Festival

Organisers billed this weekend’s Giant Cheeseboard event as “Honey I Shrunk The Kids … if they were lucky enough to find themselves in a cheese and wine heaven” – saying there would be unlimited free cheese and mulled wine, cheesecake, guests DJs and more included in the ticket price.

Unfortunately, some who visited the event at Studio 338 on Saturday and Sunday felt these promises were not lived up to, and took to social media to share their thoughts. I was so excited about the #giantcheeseboard event. Such a shame it fell far below what was advertised. My friends and I probably managed to consume about £5 of wine and cheese, on a £35 ticket each. After opening an hour late. Refunds due for sure — TwistedGlamour (@twistglam) December 16, 2017 I was working at the #GiantCheeseboard event yesterday. Everything about it was diabolical! I really feel for those who had travelled to London to experience such a poorly executed event and for everyone who spent good money to attend. I ended up walking out during the evening. — Daniel John Lynch (@DanielJohnLynch) December 17, 2017 Freelance journalist Kate Solomon says her experience at the event was mainly based around queuing for cheese, then bread and then wine – although “the camaraderie of attendees in the seven million queues we ended up in was the redeeming feature”.

Cannot overstate how bleak this is pic.twitter.com/9j9uaDS7sD — Kate Solomon (@katiesol) December 16, 2017 As for the cheese, she told us that when she was there on Saturday afternoon, “what had been described as a giant immersive cheeseboard with unlimited cheese was actually a bunch of trestle tables with trays of very average Brie, Stilton and goat’s cheese”. “There was no cheesecake stall, there was no giant Camembert, there weren’t enough seats and there wasn’t enough cheese – they were very obviously panickedly restocking.”

Some online even compared the hype-versus-reality to the Fyre festival debacle, in which hundreds of revellers were left stranded in an unprepared festival site in the Bahamas. fans of fyre festival should look at this hashtag immediately #giantcheeseboard — very christmas shark 🦈 🎁 (@Becca_DP) December 17, 2017 Me and @hannahjdavies are at the Giant Cheeseboard which is very much the fyre festival of novelty cheese based events — Kate Solomon (@katiesol) December 16, 2017 More than a few attendees were not happy about the event, and took to demanding a refund on the ticket price – which ranged between £30 and £37.

Well #thegiantcheeseboard was a massive fail....when is the last time you saw a #cheeseriot ? 🧀 #London #cheese A post shared by Robyn Christine Waite (@robynchristine13) on Dec 16, 2017 at 6:10am PST PhD candidate at SOAS, University of London, Robyn Christine Waite described waiting for 45 minutes to access the venue. “Once in, it was completely underwhelming. They had also clearly oversold the event.

“The venue was packed and it was queue after queue to attempt to get any basic cheap cheese or cold mulled wine. We quickly decided that was not how we wanted to spend our day and sought out the manager to request a refund.

“Many others felt the same and soon enough a massive crowd was demanding a refund.”

The video above was filmed by Waite at around 1.30pm on Saturday. She said she left shortly afterwards and is unsure of what happened after the video was filmed. Although there were complaints online, others posted about how much they enjoyed the event.

I had a wonderful time at #GiantCheeseboard. Great selection of cheese, great drinks, great and knowledgeable staff, great time! — Mark bell (@MarkBell84) December 17, 2017 Actually had a great night at #GiantCheeseboard last night... Was busy at times but big fan of a giant moon in a tent pic.twitter.com/dx7bjnz6aF — al (@acarapd) December 17, 2017 The organisers of the event issued a long statement refuting the criticism levelled at their event on Facebook, addressing the individual concerns mentioned on social media by attendees. Guys,If we felt that we had not provided any of the things included in your entry price then we'd be the first to hold… Posted by The Giant Cheese Board on Sunday, December 17, 2017

