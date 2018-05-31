This cat wouldn’t stop photobombing her owner’s wedding photos

A bride who kept getting photobombed by her cat on her wedding day took time out to have a special portrait of herself with her pet.

A bride who kept getting photobombed by her cat on her wedding day took time out to have a special portrait of herself with her pet.

Helen Zuckerman cuddled her calico Angel in the pictures to make sure her cat was a part of the big day.

The 20-year-old, from Harrisonburg, Virginia, married sweetheart Aaron at her parents’ home with photographer Sydney Kane, from DMV Portraits, on hand to catch all the moments from the big day. And in a lot of those moments Angel, who has been a member of the household for 11 years, came to the fore.

(Sydney Kane/DMV Portraits) “We were trying to do some family portraits and ‘candid’ shots and things like that, but Angel kept playing with my dress and rolling around in the tulle on my wedding arch and she just wouldn’t stop cuddling everyone,” Helen, an earth science student, told the Press Association. “We all thought it was so funny and we even got a few photos of the wedding party laughing at her during the ceremony.”

(Sydney Kane/DMV Portraits) Helen and Aaron met when they were randomly wearing the same sweatshirt – they struck up conversation and exchanged numbers. Aaron proposed in August 2017 and they tied the knot on May 6. Luckily for Helen, Aaron found Angel’s involvement “super funny”. She said: “He loves her almost as much as I do.”

(Sydney Kane/DMV Portraits) As for how the cat and bride picture came about Helen said it was a spontaneous thing. “After trying to lure her out of most of the shots I asked Sydney if I could hold her really quick between a family set-up photo and get a few pictures with her. Sydney said ‘yeah, go for it’ and we got a few, but that one was my favourite.”

A few weeks after the wedding, Helen posted one image of her and Angel online with the caption: “My cat kept photobombing on my wedding day, so I made sure to get some photos exclusively with her.”

(Sydney Kane/DMV Portraits) It received a lot of attention and struck a chord with pet-mad owners around the world.

“When Helen asked me to shoot her wedding, she said she wanted me to just capture the day, but I don’t think she expected this,” said her photographer Sydney. “While Helen was saying her heartfelt vows, I couldn’t help but photograph the moment as Angel gained some attention by playing just behind her. I chuckled alongside the guests and photographed the wedding party while they were trying to keep from laughing.

(Sydney Kane/DMV Portraits) “It was a genuine moment, and very much like Helen, so I don’t think the ceremony could have gone any better. “Weddings are about the couple’s love for each other and for their guests – and in Helen’s case, this extended to her cat.”

Awww. As for the wedding, Helen described the day as “perfect”. (Sydney Kane/DMV Portraits) “It was meant to be pretty casual and it seemed like everyone had a good time. That was all I was worried about, I just wanted everyone there to feel loved and appreciated for the support they were bringing.”

Including her cat. (Sydney Kane/DMV Portraits)

Press Association