A little cat enjoying a spa day is going viral for her grateful purring noises.

This cat getting brushed after a bath is the embodiment of pure joy

Reddit user Nicole_P posted a video of her five-month-old kitten Noxy enjoying a luxurious brush after her bath.

Noxy, a Maine Coon, got muddy after playing in the garden, and made adorable noises as she was being cleaned off. Nicole said: “We got her from a wonderful cattery in Leidschendam [The Netherlands], we knew she would be perfect because gosh she had the most beautiful and absolute sweetest mom.

“She got muddy because she loves running around in our yard! It has rained that day and we looked away for one second and bam – under the bushes in the fresh mud. Whoops! “She’s an extremely chill cat so bathing her wasn’t that hard.”

“She loves loves loves being brushed but I think she makes those noises because she appreciated being towelled off and then brushed until nice and fluffy again.”

Press Association