We’ve all wanted to hide away when facing a scary doctor’s appointment, but this cat has a novel way of escaping: through the rubbish hole.

This cat found a genius way of hiding from vet

Writer Ashly Perez posted hilarious photos of her cat James on a vet’s visit, burying his head inside a rubbish hole with his body still sadly on display.

Posting the photos to Twitter, she said: “My cat did not want to be at the vet today. So he kept sticking his head in this trash hole. I died.”

My cat did not want to be at the vet today. So he kept sticking his head in this trash hole. I died. pic.twitter.com/Q3z4YoJJMa — Ashly Perez (@itsashlyperez) December 19, 2018

The cat’s reluctant moment reached over 11,000 retweets when it was posted, and plenty of impressed responses.

Many even said the cat’s unwilling attitude to his vet visit resonated with their own desire to avoid their responsibilities.

This is a mood https://t.co/JwWJEUVWDm — Suz (@OhSuzyQ24) December 20, 2018

using twitter instead of writing https://t.co/qC3SLlajXQ — Jasmine Chorley (@jasminechorley) December 19, 2018

As much as James had a brilliant idea for hiding from the vet, don’t try his tactic at your next doctor’s appointment unless you fancy some really strange looks.

Press Association