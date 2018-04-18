This can’t keep happening! – Harriet Harman jests with Maria Miller on accidentally matching outfits

After noticing they had worn matching outfits on a handful of occasions, Harman decided to take (tongue-in-cheek) action by asking Conservative MP Miller to give prior notice of her clothes each day.

In a tweet containing pictures of the pair to prove her point, she wrote: “This can’t keep happening! @MariaMillerUK pl text me outfit pic before you leave home!”

Miller has represented the people of Basingstoke since 2005 and Harman has been an MP since 1982.