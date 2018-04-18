This can’t keep happening! – Harriet Harman jests with Maria Miller on accidentally matching outfits
‘Text me outfit pic before you leave home!’
Labour MP Harriet Harman has “called out” fellow MP Maria Miller for wearing similar outfits to her in a sassy Twitter post.
After noticing they had worn matching outfits on a handful of occasions, Harman decided to take (tongue-in-cheek) action by asking Conservative MP Miller to give prior notice of her clothes each day.
In a tweet containing pictures of the pair to prove her point, she wrote: “This can’t keep happening! @MariaMillerUK pl text me outfit pic before you leave home!”
This can’t keep happening! @MariaMillerUK pl text me outfit pic before you leave home! pic.twitter.com/7ydyFibLra— Harriet Harman (@HarrietHarman) April 18, 2018
Miller has represented the people of Basingstoke since 2005 and Harman has been an MP since 1982.
Although in different parties, the pair clearly share fashion sense. Miller is yet to respond to the tweet, so future outfit clashes may be on the horizon.
Press Association