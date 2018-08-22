If you’ve ever wanted a bird’s eye view of London, your luck’s in.

If you’ve ever wanted a bird’s eye view of London, your luck’s in.

This camera strapped to an eagle gives a real life bird’s eye view of London

The London Eye has produced a very literal bird’s eye view of the capital by strapping to a camera to a white-tailed sea eagle, releasing it from the top of the wheel and letting it soar around the city.

Eagle handler Chris O’Donnell said: “An eagle has remarkable vision, allowing them to see far and wide from impressive heights.

“Being given the opportunity to experience the city from an eagle’s eye view, we have captured a perspective of London we wouldn’t typically see.

“Observing the London skyline from above while feeling like you’re also part of it, that’s something special.”

The video will be available to view in the London Eye 4D cinema, free for anyone who buys a ticket for the wheel.

Press Association