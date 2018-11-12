This bunny meme may be the cutest thing you’ve ever seen
‘You want this?’
Twitter is well known for inspiring some of the internet’s greatest memes, but this bunny one might just be the cutest you’ve ever seen.
The meme sees a keyboard-character rabbit who wants to give you an emoji in exchange for a little something first, asking a friend: “You want this?”
Social media users have adopted the character to reference everything from Shakespeare to The Little Mermaid, and it’s the wholesome antidote to a boring Twitter timeline.
Here are 10 of the best bunny meme examples that will prove that nothing in life comes for free.
1. We’ll start out with a very wholesome version…
{\__/}— jonny sun (@jonnysun) November 8, 2018
( • . •)
/ > 🏈 u want this?
{\__/}⠀ ⠀⠀{\__/}
( • ᴗ•) ⠀⠀(• . • )
/ > >⠀⠀⠀🏈< \
{\__/} ⠀⠀⠀⠀ {\__/}
( • ᴗ•) ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀(•ᴗ • )
/ > 🏈 ⠀⠀⠀⠀ < < \
{\__/} ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ {\__/}
( • ᴗ•) ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀(•ᴗ • )
/ > > ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ 🏈 < \
2. This Disney-themed twist.
Ursula to the little mermaid :— Chouquette (@Ukechouquette) November 8, 2018
{\__/}
( • . •)
/ >👣 u want this?
{\__/}
( • - •)
👣< \ gimme ur voice first
3. This version drags everyone who hasn’t updated their phone.
{\__/}— Fake “Unicode.” ↙️ (@FakeUnicode) November 9, 2018
( • . •)
/ >🪀 u want this emoji?
{\__/}
( • - •)
🪀 < \ buy a new phone
4. Here’s a version to hit writers right in the feelings.
{\__/}— Literary Hub (@lithub) November 9, 2018
( • . •)
/ >♥️ u want this?
{\__/}
( • - •)
♥️< \ never ask me how the writing is going.
5. Memes meet Shakespeare’s Hamlet.
{\__/}— Deirdre Coyle (@DeirdreKoala) November 12, 2018
( • . •)
/ > 💀 you want this?
{\__/}
( •- •)
💀< \ where be your gibes now, Yorick? your gambols? your songs?
6. This Twitter user has ideas about how to save the planet.
{\__/}— salt, fat, acid, yeet (@hermit_hwarang) November 8, 2018
( • . •)
/ > 🌎 u want this?
{\__/}
( •- •)
🌏 < \ abolish fossil fuels & dismantle white supremacist cisheteropatriarchal capitalism
7. Anyone who’s been on a diet will relate.
{\__/} {\__/}— Coach Allan (@illestallan) November 8, 2018
( • . •) (• . • )
/ >🍟 / > < \
u want this? Yes
{\__/} {\__/}
( • . •) (• . •)
🍟< \ / > < \
thought u said u were on a diet
{\__/} {\__/}
( • . •) (• . • )
/ > < \ / >🍟
I know what I said
8. The sun has abandoned ship.
daylights savings be like— matthew (@cinnamonapple64) November 10, 2018
{\__/}
( • . •)
/ >☀️ u want this?
{\__/}
( • . •)
/ >🌑 ok, here’s this instead
9. This version of the meme is for anybody who adores Christmas music.
🎵Last Christmas— Alex Kealy (@alexkealy) November 11, 2018
{\__/}
( • . •)
/ >❤
this year,
{\__/}
( • - •)
❤< \
10. Lastly, this version got a little angry.
{\__/}— ᴋ ʏ ʟ ᴇ (@minnhhhh) November 5, 2018
( • . •)
/ >🔌 u want this?
{\__/}
( • - •)
🔌< \ what percent are you on?
{\__/} {\____/}
( °□°) (⋋▂⋌)ރ🔌
/>< \ /> / gimme my damn charger
