He may have lost inside the octagon, but Marc Diakiese was still the biggest winner at UFC 219 in the eyes of many fans.

This British UFC fighter won a lot of friends with his choice of walk-on music

That’s because the British fighter walked into the arena backed by a genius choice of music: Man’s Not Hot.

Wait no longer. Mans not hot pic.twitter.com/fY4QDoYmeU — Michael Rutledge (@RutledgeMj) December 31, 2017 Diakiese was taking on fellow lightweight Dan Hooker on the final UFC card of 2017 – one that fans had not been overly excited about. But the watching public sat up and paid attention when he made his entrance.

DIAKIESE WALKED OUT TO MANS NOT HOT THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING I LOVE THIS CARD NOW #UFC219 — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) December 31, 2017 When #Diakises comes out to “Mans Not Hot” #UFC219 pic.twitter.com/uZKRVWiQVu — ZΔЯЯΔ (@jz3___) December 31, 2017 Mans not hot as a walkout tune just saved 2017 #UFC219 pic.twitter.com/CRjklMlG53 — Ben Carter (@benc777) December 31, 2017 The song was a surprise hit this year for Big Shaq, aka British comedian Michael Dapaah. And for some, using the spoof track was enough to secure all-time-great status for Diakiese, who was looking to bounce back after suffering his first defeat, against Drakkar Klose, last time out.

Put Diakese in the HOF, for that walkout track. #UFC219 #MansNotHot — Steven Sword (@DragonkinSverd) December 31, 2017 Was Diakiese using Man’s not hot, the greatest walkout of all time? @SevereMMAPod — Frog! (@WallyFrogmore) December 31, 2017 For a lot of fans, though, that was the highlight of the fight. Crowd booing as fighters are feinting but not throwing much — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 31, 2017 Round's not hot. — Eric Jackman (@NewYorkRic) December 31, 2017 And ultimately it did not end well for Diakiese, who slipped to his second consecutive loss.

That's what you get for walking out to mans not hot #ufc219 — Jonny 🍋 (@jonnywalters97) December 31, 2017

