News And Finally

Monday 1 January 2018

This British UFC fighter won a lot of friends with his choice of walk-on music

But with two defeats in a row for Marc Diakiese, man’s definitely not hot.

UFC 219 Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 219 Mixed Martial Arts

By Alistair Mason

He may have lost inside the octagon, but Marc Diakiese was still the biggest winner at UFC 219 in the eyes of many fans.

That’s because the British fighter walked into the arena backed by a genius choice of music: Man’s Not Hot.

Diakiese was taking on fellow lightweight Dan Hooker on the final UFC card of 2017 – one that fans had not been overly excited about.

But the watching public sat up and paid attention when he made his entrance.

The song was a surprise hit this year for Big Shaq, aka British comedian Michael Dapaah.

And for some, using the spoof track was enough to secure all-time-great status for Diakiese, who was looking to bounce back after suffering his first defeat, against Drakkar Klose, last time out.

For a lot of fans, though, that was the highlight of the fight.

And ultimately it did not end well for Diakiese, who slipped to his second consecutive loss.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News