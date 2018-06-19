This bride’s ex-boyfriend requested a hilariously apt song at her wedding

When Hayley Stamper and Austin Reed get married on July 20, there’s one song on the wedding playlist all the guests will be waiting for.

The couple have been receiving guests’ song requests along with their RSVPs, and one in particular has stood out – the request from Hayley’s ex-boyfriend, Thomas.

My ex boyfriend just rsvp’d to my wedding and LOOK AT THE SONG HE REQUESTED😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/q4Bi5oObNu — Hayley Stamper (@hayley_stamper) June 14, 2018 That superb song request has gone viral and the couple from Lincoln, Nebraska, both took the joke well. “My fiance Austin has always been good friends with Thomas so we both just laughed and laughed after we opened the RSVP,” Hayley, 21, told the Press Association.

He’s gonna be at the reception like: pic.twitter.com/NKxz0axW1z — K. Rey (@KaneTheMaine) June 15, 2018 “It’s not very common to invite your ex to the wedding,” said Hayley. “But once people hear our story and they understand that we were only 15-16 years old, and they start to hear that Austin and Thomas have always been friends, they move on and they can laugh with us about the tweet.”

Hayley had initially faced backlash from some on Twitter about inviting her ex. All I’m saying is if my fiancée invited the ex to the wedding Issa cancelation https://t.co/CAQEoZVghc — Alejandro Magana (@AlejandroMgana) June 15, 2018 “I think next time I have a controversy tweet I might just keep it to myself!” said Hayley.

“My favourite reactions are definitely the people who support our decision or the people who can just laugh about it and know that this was only meant to be a joke.” This is great. Just because 2 people weren’t meant to be together doesn’t mean they need to be spiteful or hateful towards each other. Whether ending on good terms or bad. https://t.co/JxO6aMZNMP — angie (@AngieLilu) June 15, 2018 I’m glad you and your ex are still friends. I like keeping peace with certain people like if I end things with them I hope I can still be friends with them but they choose I’m glad y’all all can joke around and everything that’s friend goals to the max — desi🦋🧚🏼‍♀️🧡 (@deadrosesdesi) June 15, 2018 Hayley and her fiance Austin, who is also 21, started dating when they were 16 and have been together since.

Just a little late night sappy lovey dovey post because how in the world is it less than five weeks until our wedding!!!???? I can’t wait to stinkin’ marry you Austin Michael!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/oGLApMKBEr — Hayley Stamper (@hayley_stamper) June 19, 2018 Austin is studying at Wesleyan University with a view to going into medicine, while Hayley owns a clothing store.

