Prepare to fall in love with Laila.

Prepare to fall in love with Laila.

This blind dog spinning with excitement is the purest thing you’ll see today

Laila is a five-year-old whippet but sadly, because of a degenerative condition that affects her vision, she’s blind.

Her owner Patrick Milani, who lives in Sao Paulo in Brazil, recently put a video online of what she does when she gets excited, and now she’s a certified internet hero. Sai da frente que estou animada!!! A post shared by Duo Design Pet (@duodesignpet) on May 6, 2018 at 6:05pm PDT Patrick put the video on Reddit where it was a big hit, quickly amassing 7,000 upvotes.

And if the video itself wasn’t enough cute for you, there’s more. Patrick said: “The good part is that one day a black cat, Bobby, came into our house and adopted us, since then we have never seen her so happy, both of them play every day together.”

Estou apaixonada😍😍😍 A post shared by Duo Design Pet (@duodesignpet) on Mar 27, 2018 at 5:38pm PDT To follow them, head here and check out their Instagram page.

Press Association