This blind dog spinning with excitement is the purest thing you’ll see today
Laila is taking the internet by storm – and it’s easy to see why.
Prepare to fall in love with Laila.
Laila is a five-year-old whippet but sadly, because of a degenerative condition that affects her vision, she’s blind.
Her owner Patrick Milani, who lives in Sao Paulo in Brazil, recently put a video online of what she does when she gets excited, and now she’s a certified internet hero.
Patrick put the video on Reddit where it was a big hit, quickly amassing 7,000 upvotes.
And if the video itself wasn’t enough cute for you, there’s more.
Patrick said: “The good part is that one day a black cat, Bobby, came into our house and adopted us, since then we have never seen her so happy, both of them play every day together.”
Está é a Laila... uma doce cachorrinha que está quase cega... mas ganhou no dia das Bruxas um amigo... ninguém sabe de onde ele veio... apareceu no quintal da Laila, mas não foi encontrado seu dono... Bob tem alegrado seus dias... eles brincam de esconde-esconde, pega-pega, se acariciam e por aí vai... ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Patrick put a small bell on Bobby to help Laila know where her new playmate is.
And now the pair are best pals.
To follow them, head here and check out their Instagram page.
