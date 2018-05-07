News And Finally

Monday 7 May 2018

This blind dog spinning with excitement is the purest thing you’ll see today

Laila is taking the internet by storm – and it’s easy to see why.

Laila the dog
Laila the dog

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

Prepare to fall in love with Laila.

Laila is a five-year-old whippet but sadly, because of a degenerative condition that affects her vision, she’s blind.

Her owner Patrick Milani, who lives in Sao Paulo in Brazil, recently put a video online of what she does when she gets excited, and now she’s a certified internet hero.

Sai da frente que estou animada!!!

A post shared by Duo Design Pet (@duodesignpet) on

Patrick put the video on Reddit where it was a big hit, quickly amassing 7,000 upvotes.

And if the video itself wasn’t enough cute for you, there’s more.

Patrick said: “The good part is that one day a black cat, Bobby, came into our house and adopted us, since then we have never seen her so happy, both of them play every day together.”

Patrick put a small bell on Bobby to help Laila know where her new playmate is.

And now the pair are best pals.

Estou apaixonada😍😍😍

A post shared by Duo Design Pet (@duodesignpet) on

To follow them, head here and check out their Instagram page.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News