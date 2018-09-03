If you fancy yourself as a bit of an expert weaver, these little birds might put you to shame.

This bird is better at weaving than you are

Black-headed weaver live in spherical nests woven together from strips of palm leaves by the males, as demonstrated in this clip shared by San Diego Zoo.

Weaving level: Expert.

If you think you're crafty, try building a house from palm fronds while hanging upside down. https://t.co/eMVbLJncqS#SDZAfricaRocks pic.twitter.com/0uzNYczzCe — San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo) September 2, 2018

The zoo’s website explains: “A nest-building male stops every so often to put on loud, colourful displays intended to entice house-hunting females.

“When she spots a nest — and a male — that piques her interest, the female flutters up to have a look inside. If she fancies it, she moves in.”

The female will then add a floor to the nest, before using it as a place to lay her eggs.

Press Association