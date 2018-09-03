News And Finally

Tuesday 4 September 2018

This bird is better at weaving than you are

Black-headed weaver live in spherical nests which are woven together from strips of palm leaves by the males.

If you fancy yourself as a bit of an expert weaver, these little birds might put you to shame.

Black-headed weaver live in spherical nests woven together from strips of palm leaves by the males, as demonstrated in this clip shared by San Diego Zoo.

The zoo’s website explains: “A nest-building male stops every so often to put on loud, colourful displays intended to entice house-hunting females.

“When she spots a nest — and a male — that piques her interest, the female flutters up to have a look inside. If she fancies it, she moves in.”

The female will then add a floor to the nest, before using it as a place to lay her eggs.

