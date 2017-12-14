Meet Yana, a beautiful cat whose unusual marking has earned her a loyal following on Instagram.

This beautiful two-toned cat is getting ready for Christmas

Divided straight down the middle, the left side of her face is black, while the right is ginger.

Yana, who lives with her owner Elizabeth in Minsk, Belarus, can be seen entering into the Christmas spirit in one recent picture. Happy #tongueouttuesday 👅 my friends . Снегурочка Яна нарядила свою маленькую ёлочку🎄 и выбрала костюм к новому году 😁 А кем на новый год будете вы? . #yanatwofacecat A post shared by Elizabeth (@yanatwofacecat) on Dec 12, 2017 at 12:57am PST Her striking facial markings are complemented by gold and silver tinsel, while a Christmas tree is seen in the background.

“I dreamed of being popular in my childhood – and so it turned out that my favourite cat is popular.” Sit down😼, We need to talk. 🐱 Давай, присаживайся, Нам предстоит серьёзный разговор😼. #yanatwofacecat A post shared by Elizabeth (@yanatwofacecat) on Sep 3, 2017 at 5:18pm PDT Elizabeth has owned Yana for about a year. She collected her from an elderly couple in Orsha after spotting an ad on the internet.

Now they have 51,000 followers on Instagram. In another recent Instagram pic, Yana can be seen snuggled up in a blanket.

Press Association