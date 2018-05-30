This beautiful Manchester United 1968 anniversary shirt is driving people wild

The top celebrates 50 years since Manchester United became the first English club to win the European Cup, now the Champions League, beating Benfica 4-1 in the 1968 final.

(Adidas)

Modelled by current players Juan Mata, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, the shirt costs the princely sum of £99.95, but that hasn’t stopped fans drooling over it.

Should be the away kit this season... — Clude98 (@RealClude98) May 29, 2018

Love this! HAD to get it — BeanymanSports (@BeanymanSports) May 30, 2018

Absolutely flawless 😍🔥 — Michael Garrick (@StretfordKnight) May 29, 2018

The shirt taps into a current longing for retro shirts, but with a highly breathable fabric to bring it into the modern era.