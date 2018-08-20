This baseball star played rock-paper-scissors with a fan mid-game

Baseball, like cricket, is a game with plenty of quiet moments.

Baseball, like cricket, is a game with plenty of quiet moments.

So if you’re fielding in the outfield during a particularly sedate passage of play, it might not be a bad idea to find your own form of entertainment.

That’s what Mallex Smith, of the Tampa Bay Rays, did during a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, joining in a classic playground game with a member of the crowd.

Why play catch with Rays' Mallex Smith when you could just play rock paper scissors? pic.twitter.com/uXy1SLFxMq — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 18, 2018

Superb stuff from 25-year-old Smith, who appeared to win one and lose one in a couple of best-of-three contests.

The incident was a big hit with fans.

Baseball is the greatest sport on Earth. — Nate Dawg (@promonathanMN) August 18, 2018

Mallex Smith might be the friendliest player in baseball. This is awesome. https://t.co/TDzPr9dYhP — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) August 18, 2018

Smith isn’t just a nice guy though, he’s also pretty good at baseball – as this catch from a game against the Boston Red Sox over the weekend shows.

MUST SEE: RF Mallex Smith sacrifices his body to make the amazing catch! OUCH!!



Tune in now to catch all of the action LIVE on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports Go! #RaysUp #MLB pic.twitter.com/WzY6temgjI — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) August 18, 2018

Every inch the sporting all-rounder.

