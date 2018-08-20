News And Finally

Monday 20 August 2018

This baseball star played rock-paper-scissors with a fan mid-game

Mallex Smith, of the Tampa Bay Rays, is being called ‘the friendliest player in baseball’.

A game of rock-paper-scissors (Cunaplus_M.Faba/Getty)
By Alistair Mason, Press Association

Baseball, like cricket, is a game with plenty of quiet moments.

So if you’re fielding in the outfield during a particularly sedate passage of play, it might not be a bad idea to find your own form of entertainment.

That’s what Mallex Smith, of the Tampa Bay Rays, did during a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, joining in a classic playground game with a member of the crowd.

Superb stuff from 25-year-old Smith, who appeared to win one and lose one in a couple of best-of-three contests.

The incident was a big hit with fans.

Smith isn’t just a nice guy though, he’s also pretty good at baseball – as this catch from a game against the Boston Red Sox over the weekend shows.

Every inch the sporting all-rounder.

