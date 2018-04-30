News And Finally

Monday 30 April 2018

This baseball player hit a home run straight into a bin

He couldn’t do that again if he tried.

The New York Mets logo
By Alistair Mason, Press Association

A home run is one of the most impressive things you can see on a baseball field – but it’s even better if that batter manages to deposit the ball into a bin in the process.

That’s what New York Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes managed in a game against the San Diego Padres, and honestly it’s quite a sight.

Cespedes let rip on a pitch from Padres starter Joey Lucchesi in the sixth inning.

It’s kind of hard to see, so here it is in handy gif form.

Yep, that ball sailed straight into the garbage can – even more impressive given the shot went 418 feet, according to Statcast, and there was only a tiny slot for it to fall through.

Possibly the feat was a comment on the Mets’ performance as they lost 12-2 to the struggling Padres.

