Wednesday 26 September 2018

This baseball pitcher’s unbelievable 109mph catch might have saved his life

It came right back at him.

(Gizelka/Getty Images)
By Max McLean, Press Association

One incident between a pitcher and a batter made it clear just how dangerous baseball can be when the ball is flying around at more than 100mph.

Jake Faria was pitching for the Tampa Bay Rays against the big-hitting New York Yankees when a 94mph fastball to Aaron Judge came back to him with interest.

Faria’s instinct kicked in, thank goodness.

The ball returned to Faria at 109mph, and would have undoubtedly done serious damage if it had made contact with his head.

“I threw my hands up to get my head out of the way, and the ball went into my glove,” Faria told MLB.com’s Bill Chastain.

The Yankees ran out 9-2 winners, but many were simply happy to see Faria avoid serious injury.

An incredible catch, but more importantly, a potentially life-saving one.

