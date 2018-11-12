A baby sloth at a zoo in the States is earning itself something of a cult following online.

This baby sloth winking at you will melt your heart

The latest video released by Brevard Zoo in Florida shows the newborn giving a cheeky wink – and there’s no word to describe it other than “adorable”.

Has a baby sloth ever winked at you? There's a first time for everything. #SlothBabyChronicles Posted by Brevard Zoo on Monday, November 12, 2018

The video was a big hit on Facebook, with one animal lover commenting: “I’m obsessed with this baby!!”

Another said: “I just love this precious baby sloth. Thank you for sharing him with us.”

The baby Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth was introduced to the world by the zoo on Thursday.

The as yet unnamed youngster was sadly rejected by its mother Tango so is being hand-reared by staff, clinging to a sloth blanket from the zoo’s gift shop in place of its mum.

And while it may not be getting the love and affection of its mother, there’s plenty of adoration coming in for the sloth from around the world thanks to videos like this one.

Seriously cute.

Press Association