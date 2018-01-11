News And Finally

Thursday 11 January 2018

This baby sloth is exactly what you need in your life right now

Vivien the Linnaeus two-toed sloth has just been revealed to the public.

The baby sloth facing camera
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

If you’re having a bit of a nothing day, fear not for Vivien the baby sloth is here to help.

A Linnaeus two-toed sloth, Vivien has just been unveiled at the National Aviary in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and is named after classic 20th century film star Vivien Leigh.

Little Vivien is said to be in excellent health and measures 14.5 inches (37cm) long and weighs just over a kilogram (2.5lbs).

That’s a lot larger than when she was born back in August however, having just become big enough for her carers to show her to the public.

The baby sloth

Sloths are rainforest animals and are under threat due to human activity, as their habitat rapidly diminishes – and visitors who come to see her at the centre are also being given a talk on the importance of conservation of these creatures.

Vivien is the third sloth at the National Aviary after Wookiee and Valentino, who is named after Rudolph Valentino, another classic film star of the 1920s and ’30s.

The sloth with her carer

“We are delighted to welcome another sloth,” said National Aviary executive director Cheryl Tracy.

“Like Valentino, this precious little girl sloth will be an ambassador for her species, and for all those creatures that live in the rain forests and cloud forests of Central and South America.”

Press Association

