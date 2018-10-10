News And Finally

Wednesday 10 October 2018

This baby sloth eating breakfast is all kinds of adorable

You might get to see the little bundle of cuteness for yourself later in the year.

The baby sloth with mum Lily (Minnesota Zoo/PA)
The baby sloth with mum Lily (Minnesota Zoo/PA)

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

It’s time for a daily dose of cuteness – and cute doesn’t get much cuter than a baby sloth.

This little charmer was born to mum Lily, a Linne’s two-toed sloth, at Minnesota Zoo last month.

We thought your day could use a baby sloth. Lily and the baby are doing well behind the scenes as the little one...

Posted by Minnesota Zoo on Tuesday, October 9, 2018

The little one is slowly – naturally enough for a sloth – being prepared by the zoo for a public debut.

It is expected to be on display at the zoo later in the autumn, but for the moment is being closely monitored behind the scenes.

Both mother and baby are said to be doing well, and the video was a big hit with the internet’s sloth fans.

Facebook user Karen King said the video was “so darn cute” while Dani Day added: “This has made my day!”

The arrival of the baby sloth was announced by the zoo a couple of weeks ago.

We interrupt your work week with an important announcement... Lily, the Linne’s two-toed sloth, had a baby! The...

Posted by Minnesota Zoo on Thursday, September 27, 2018

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News