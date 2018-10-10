It’s time for a daily dose of cuteness – and cute doesn’t get much cuter than a baby sloth.

This baby sloth eating breakfast is all kinds of adorable

This little charmer was born to mum Lily, a Linne’s two-toed sloth, at Minnesota Zoo last month.

We thought your day could use a baby sloth. Lily and the baby are doing well behind the scenes as the little one... Posted by Minnesota Zoo on Tuesday, October 9, 2018

The little one is slowly – naturally enough for a sloth – being prepared by the zoo for a public debut.

It is expected to be on display at the zoo later in the autumn, but for the moment is being closely monitored behind the scenes.

Both mother and baby are said to be doing well, and the video was a big hit with the internet’s sloth fans.

My LIFE could use a baby sloth❤️❤️❤️ — 3R (@MaudeRuby3R) October 9, 2018

Facebook user Karen King said the video was “so darn cute” while Dani Day added: “This has made my day!”

The arrival of the baby sloth was announced by the zoo a couple of weeks ago.

We interrupt your work week with an important announcement... Lily, the Linne’s two-toed sloth, had a baby! The... Posted by Minnesota Zoo on Thursday, September 27, 2018

