Visitors of Zoo Atlanta should watch out for their hearts – they may be stolen by the park’s newest addition.

This baby lemur is the definition of cute

Sophie the crowned lemur was born to mother Sava and father Xonsu in April, but her name was announced for the first time on Tuesday.

She and her parents live in Zoo Atlanta’s Living Treehouse habitat, which is also home to two other lemur species and have been the focus of a Facebook takeover.

The crowned lemur baby recently started eating solid foods, and one of her favorite food to munch on is browse or edible foliage. (Video by Patti Frazier) #TakeoverTuesday Posted by Zoo Atlanta on Tuesday, July 24, 2018

All day on Tuesday, keepers posted photos, video and information about the endangered species, met with supportive comments from followers.

Today we have a special crowned lemur #TakeoverTuesday! We will be learning a little more about this little girl, who... Posted by Zoo Atlanta on Tuesday, July 24, 2018

Sophie is named after the Sofia River in Madagascar. The videos posted by the zoo give a glimpse into her daily life, including feeding time and playing with her father.

Press Association