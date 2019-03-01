This artist’s viral Pokemon designs are inspired by British life

An artist has captured the imagination of Pokemon fans with a series of very British designs based on life in the UK.

Webcomic artist Dan Martin was inspired by talk that the new Pokemon releases, Sword and Shield, will be set in a region which is based on Great Britain.

With that in mind, Martin designed a set of Pokemon based around some well-known British images, including Big Ben, the Queen and a double-decker bus.

“I was alerted by a friend that the new Pokemon game has a UK-themed region,” Dan told the Press Association.

In #PokemonSwordShield, you’ll explore the expansive Galar region, which is filled with idyllic countryside and contemporary cities—vast plains and snow-covered mountains. ⚔ 🛡 pic.twitter.com/ECtjU6K8kp — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 27, 2019

“Not sure what happened but in the next 10 minutes I thought of all those UK Pokemon and drew them very quickly and very crappily and posted it.”

The Pokemon come complete with some ingenious evolutions, as bus-like Dekka becomes Dubbledekka, and the very regal Nidolizabeth evolves into Nidolizabeth II.

(Dan Martin)

Meanwhile, Benbig evolves into Benmasiv and the policeman’s helmet-inspired Ello becomes Elloello and, of course, Elloelloello.

Dan said: “I was joking replying to my friend with silly UK Pokemon ideas but, after writing out Nidolizabeth, I figured, ‘oh shit, maybe I should draw these’.”

While Dan said he was “so conscious of how badly drawn they are” and had no plans to create any more, he did create a Scottish Pokemon on request.

i put barely any thought into these but that seemed to work the first time so: pic.twitter.com/w2TqC1qJlj — Dan Martin (@deathbulge) February 28, 2019

It’s not the first time Dan has gone viral with his own self-designed Pokemon.

His “leaked” designs from back in 2016 were also a hit, but he says the new British designs are “by far the most popular thing I’ve ever tweeted”.

Dan, who creates webcomics under the name Deathbulge, is currently crowdfunding for his “lifelong dream project”.

Battle Of The Bands is described as “an RPG video game where you battle as a band and music is your weapon”.

Press Association